GARDENA — Dai Ichi Bonsai Kai will hold to their 36th annual Bonsai Exhibit and Sale on Saturday, May 6, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, May 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W. 162nd St., Gardena.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will feature novice to master exhibitors, demonstrations, drawings, bonsai plants, and accessories on sale throughout each day.

Beginner’s workshop on May 6 at 10:30 a.m. Price: $10 per participant.

Demonstration featuring renowned bonsai artist Dennis Makishima on May 6 at 1 p.m.

Vendors: June Nguy, Bonsai Jidai; Barry Altshule, Legacy Cork Oak; Nelson Sanabria, pots.

Dai Ichi (“Number One”) Bonsai Kai, established in January 1986, is dedicated to promoting the art of bonsai and takes great pride in its family-oriented character. The club meets on the third Friday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute (GVJCI), 1964 W. 162nd St, Gardena. Each meeting features a bonsai demonstration and benefit drawing. The public is welcome.

For more information, visit www.daiichibonsaikai.com.