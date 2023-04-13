The girls of Blair High’s softball team traveled to South Pasadena on Monday, for a game under sunny skies in a season that has seen more than its fair share of rain-out days. Above, senior team captain Isabella Batchelder was in the circle for the Vikings, going the distance for her young squad.

Above, outfielder Marley Van den Burg drove in a run, but Blair ultimately fell to the host Tigers, 14-2. Blair will celebrate Senior Day at home on Thursday, ahead of its matchup against visiting Monrovia.

– Photos by MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS / Rafu Shimpo