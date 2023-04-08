NORWALK — The Southeast Japanese School and Community Center will host its annual Recognition and Awards Dinner on Saturday, April 15.

Registration begins 5:30 p.m., followed by an island-style dinner at 6 p.m.

SEJSCC will be recognizing members who have volunteered many years of service to their organizations and to the community center, as well as high school seniors who are receiving scholarships from the Koichi and Toyo Nerio Fund, Norwalk Youth Sports, and Norwalk Judo Dojo.

For information about the dinner, email gakuen@sejscc.org or phone (562) 863-5996. SEJSCC is located at 14615 Gridley Rd., Norwalk.