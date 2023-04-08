MONTEBELLO — The Board of Trustees of the Montebello Plymouth Congregational Church is now accepting applications for the Rev. Joseph K. Fukushima Memorial Scholarship for the 2023-2024 school year.

This scholarship honors the memory of the late Rev. Fukushima, who was a pioneer pastor among the Japanese American Christians, serving for about 55 years. Fukushima affirmed the value of an education. This scholarship seeks to assist the education of persons pursuing a major course of study in areas that will develop the skills and understanding necessary to further the development of Christian ministries.

Candidates must be enrolled or have been accepted at an accredited theological school and have not completed their master’s degree. Candidates must also have completed two years of undergraduate studies by September of the award year.

An amount to be determined by the scholarship committee will be awarded. The deadline for an application must be postmarked by May 31 of the award year. A total of $5,000 is available per award. The scholarship will be awarded by June 30 of the award year.

For application forms or for additional information, contact:

Rev. J.K. Fukushima Committee

Montebello Plymouth Congregational Church

144 S. Greenwood Ave.

Montebello, CA 90640

Phone: (323) 721-5568

Email: mpcc@montebelloucc.org