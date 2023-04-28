TORRANCE — Ballroom dancer and instructor Hana Uehara will hold a dancing workshop designed for Japanese American seniors interested in strengthening their memory retention to prevent mental health illnesses.

Hana Uehara (left), who recently competed at a major ballroom dance competition in Utah, will host a workshop for seniors this Sunday in Torrance.

The Memory in Rhythm workshop will take place this Sunday, April 30, at the the headquarters of Bridge U.S.A. magazine, located at 20817 S. Western Ave. in Torrance.

The program for seniors over age 60 has been designed to challenge and train the brain with the positive coordination, cognition, and communication skills promoted through ballroom dancing.

The 18-year-old Uehara lives in Irvine and has extensive experience as a competitive amateur dancer and as a coach for children and senior dancers in the SoCal community. A student at the Orange County School of the Arts, she is an active member of her school’s ballroom dance club.

Uehara had the opportunity to participate at a recent large-scale dance competition held in Utah and placed fifth among the strongest teams in the nation as a member of her OCSA Latin Formation Team.

In addition to her dance activities at school, the teen is focused on researching the relationship between dance and public health. As an active coach, she teaches elementary school students in Santa Ana, senior groups, and women who seek empowerment through their bodies.

Uehara has a strong sense of her Japanese identity and has shown her willingness to spread the charm of her ballroom dancing in places such as Nikkei nursing homes. Latin dance in particular has enjoyed growing popularity locally, notably among Asian American dancers.

For details on the workshop, call (949) 677-8470 or email hana.n.uehara@gmail.com.