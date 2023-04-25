Chihiro and Kao Nashi (No Face)

GKIDS presents “Spirited Way: Live on Stage” at selected theaters.

Showtimes: Tuesday, April 25; Thursday, April 27; Tuesday, May 2, at 7 p.m.

Hayao Miyazaki’s Academy Award-winning animated feature film comes to life in this first-ever stage adaptation, full of dazzling sets, captivating musical numbers, and wondrous puppets of beloved characters. Filmed during its acclaimed 2022 run at Tokyo’s historic Imperial Theatre, adapted and directed by Tony Award-winner John Caird (“Les Misérables”), “Spirited Away” features Kanna Hashimoto as Chihiro on April 25 and Mone Kamishiraishi as Chihiro on April 27 and May 2, and is screened for the first time in America as part of Studio Ghibli Fest 2023. Run time: 2 hours, 50 minutes.

To locate a theater in your area, go to https://www.fathomevents.com/events/SPIRITED-AWAY-Live-on-Stage-Studio-Ghibli-Fest-2023 and enter your zip code.

Chihiro and Haku

Studio Ghibli Fest will also feature:

“Ponyo” (15th anniversary), May 7, 8, 10

“Kiki’s Delivery Service,” June 11, 12, 14

“Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind,” July 9, 11

“Castle in the Sky,” July 10, 12

“Princess Mononoke,” Aug. 5, 6, 7, 8, 9

“Porco Rosso,” Aug. 20, 22

“The Wind Rises” (10th anniversary), Aug. 21, 23

“Howl’s Moving Castle,” Sept. 23, 24, 25, 26, 27

“Spirited Away” (original animated version), Oct. 28, 29, 30, 31, Nov. 1