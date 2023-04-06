ABA Sonics performing at the West L.A. Buddhist Temple’s Shinnenkai on Jan. 8.

GARDENA — The Gardena Seniors Bureau will present Spring Fling, a dinner and dance, on Thursday, April 27, at the Ken Nakaoka Community Center, 1670 W. 162nd St., Gardena.

Doors open at 4:30 p.m. Dinner served at 5:15 p.m.

Entertainment will be provided by ABA Sonics, a band formed from the Adult Buddhist Association at Nishi Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, and the Gardena Police Department and L.A. County Fire Department “Dancers.”

Menu: Chicken with pasta and shrimp, lemon and garlic green beans, Csesar salad, seasonsl fruit, garlic bread, lemon cake.

Suggested donation: $3.75. Seniors must be 60 and older. Under 60 pays $5.

Reservations: (310) 217-9552 or seniors@cityofgardena.org.