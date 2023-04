Snoopy-adorned miniature kites from Japan are among the items included in the current featured exhibition at the Charles M. Schulz Museum in Santa Rosa. “Kite-Flying Foibles” explores the long-running battles between Charlie Brown and the infamous Kite-Eating Tree through original comic art, the history of kite-flying, and vintage Peanuts products. The exhibition runs through Sept. 17. Info: https://schulzmuseum.org/ (MIKEY HIRANO CULROSS/Rafu Shimpo)