Many relocatees from Sakura ICF enjoy a program organized by SOSN at Atherton Homes in Alhambra in March 2022.





What happened at Kei-Ai L.A., the “deadliest nursing home in the state” (L.A. Times, March 1, 2021)? What can victims do? What can the community do?

“Voices of Our Seniors,” a community town hall on Sunday, April 23, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Stoner Park Recreation Center, 1825 Stoner Ave., Los Angeles, addresses these questions.

Featured speakers:

• Dr. Takeshi Matsumoto, who has 40 years experience as an attending physician

• David Monkawa, co-chair of Save Our Seniors Network

• Mitchell Matsumura (moderator), Save Our Seniors Network community outreach director

• Rev Ray Fukumoto, Save Our Seniors Network interfaith network director

• Margaret Miyauchi and Kensaku Nakayama, family members of seniors at Pacifica facilities

• Video statements by family members Francine Imai and Michael Toji about their experience with COVID-19 at Kei-Ai L.A. in Lincoln Heights or eviction from Sakura Intermediate Care Facility in Boyle Heights

On March 14, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon charged leaders at posh Silverado-Beverly assisted living center with multiple counts of “felony elder endangerment.” Thirteen residents and one worker died of COVID due to violations of safe practice. Save Our Seniors and many in the community applauded this.

However, Save Our Seniors wants an investigation of Kei-Ai L.A., where 115 deaths occurred at roughly the same time. This is the same nursing home where three members of Congress are currently calling for an investigation due to the shocking number of COVID deaths. The aim is to make certain that issues are fixed and that it never happens to other communities.

SOSN seeks reparations and justice for COVID deaths, eviction trauma and past broken promises, and advocates for quality bilingual-cultural senior care facilities for Japanese Americans and all people.

For more information, call Monkawa at (626) 999-7528.