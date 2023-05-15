As part of Studio Ghibli Fest 2023, GKIDS will celebrate the 15th anniversary of “Ponyo” with screenings at selected theaters.

From the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of “Spirited Away” and “My Neighbor Totoro,” and Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki comes a heartwarming family adventure.

When Sosuke, a young boy who lives on a clifftop overlooking the sea, rescues a stranded goldfish named Ponyo, he discovers more than he bargained for. Ponyo is a curious, energetic young creature who yearns to be human, but even as she causes chaos around the house, her father, a powerful sorcerer, schemes to return Ponyo to the sea.

Miyazaki’s breathtaking, imaginative world is brought to life with an all-star cast, featuring the voices of Cate Blanchett, Matt Damon, Lily Tomlin, Liam Neeson, and more.

Screening schedule is as follows: Sunday, May 7 (dubbed), 4 and 7 p.m.; Monday, May 8 (subtitled), 7 p.m.; Wednesday, May 10 (subtitled), 7 p.m. Run time: 1 hour, 51 minutes.

To locate a participating theater in your area, go to https://www.fathomevents.com/events/Ponyo-15th-Anniversary-Studio-Ghibli-Fest-2023 and enter your zip code.

Studio Ghibli Fest will continue on June 11, 12 and 14 with “Kiki’s Delivery Service.”