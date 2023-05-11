During its operation from 1942-1945, over 10,000 people of Japanese ancestry passed through Amache. At its peak population in 1943, the camp housed 7,310 incarcerees, making it the 10th-largest city in Colorado at the time.

GRANADA, Colo. – The National Park Service (NPS) is preparing a foundation document to guide future planning and management of the Amache National Historic Site and is seeking public comment on its development.

The public engagement period will take place until June 23 and will include opportunities to submit written comments and participate in public meetings. All interested members of the public are invited to participate in this effort.



On March 18, 2022, President Biden signed the Amache National Historic Site Act into law, designating Amache as part of the National Park System. Located in southeastern Colorado near the town of Granada, Amache was one of 10 sites where the U.S. government incarcerated Japanese Americans forcibly removed from their communities on the West Coast during World War II.



Foundation documents provide underlying guidance for future planning and management decisions by identifying a national park’s core purpose and significance; its most important resources and values; and the key interpretive themes or concepts that tell its unique story. Foundation documents also identify important issues to be addressed in future planning and data collection efforts.



“We are pleased to offer this opportunity for the public to provide input on the future of Amache,” said Acting High Plains Group Superintendent Janet Frederick. “The foundation document’s public engagement period is an important step to obtain stakeholder, partner, and community feedback as we articulate the historic and cultural significant of Amache National Historic Site.”

The NPS already announced and hosted a virtual information session and six meetings in the San Francisco Bay Area and Colorado. Additional meetings were scheduled in California from May 6 to 8 (Gardena, Los Angeles, Livingston, Sacramento) and Colorado on June 10 (Arvada).

During the meetings, the NPS presents background information on Amache and the foundation document process, followed by opportunities for the public to ask questions and share thoughts and ideas in an open-house setting.



Meeting locations and dates can be found on the project website by clicking on “Meeting Notices” on the left-hand menu: https://parkplanning.nps.gov/AMCH_Foundation. The meeting presentations will be identical and interested parties are encouraged to attend the meeting that is most convenient.

For those unable to attend in-person, a link to the recorded virtual information session remains available at https://tinyurl.com/Amache-Virtual-Public-Meeting.



Written comments can also be submitted online on the project website (https://parkplanning.nps.gov/AMCH_Foundation) under “Open for Comment” (preferred), or postmarked by June 23 and mailed to the address below.



National Park Service

Denver Service Center

Attn: Amache Foundation Document/Charles Lawson

12795 W. Alameda Pkwy.

Denver, CO 80228



Foundation documents are not intended to provide specific recommendations for how a park will be managed, but instead inform future decision-making by documenting what is most important about a park, and what is needed to protect and preserve its resources. Foundation documents are a required first step before comprehensive management and development planning.



More information about Amache National Historic Site and its transition to NPS management can be found on the park website: https://www.nps.gov/amch