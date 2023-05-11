2019 Memorial Day service at GVJCI. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

GARDENA — The Gardena Nisei Memorial VFW Post 1961 will hold its annual Memorial Day service honoring all deceased post members who served in defense of our country on foreign soil.

The service will be held on Sunday, May 28, at 2 p.m. in the Nisei Veterans Hall at the Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St., Gardena. Phone: (310) 324-6611.

Ron Ikejiri, past Gardena mayor pro tem and councilmember, will emcee the ceremony. Highlighting the service will be a Memorial Day reading by the Redondo Union High MCJROTC cadets. Family and friends of VFW Post 1961 can pay tribute to their loved ones in a flag-posting ceremony.

Rev. Allison Mark, senior pastor at Faith United Methodist Church in Torrance, will give the invocation and benediction. Dr. Lynn Atkins, music director at Faith UMC, will provide inspirational selections.

Also participating will be: The Redondo Union High School MCJROTC Honor Guard, Gardena High School Army JROTC Color Guard, Gardena Nisei Memorial Post Boy Scout Troop 378, Faith UMC Boy Scout Troop 719, and Gardena Evening Optimist Boy Scout Troop 683.

For more information contact co-chairpersons Mike Miyamoto at (310) 938-9802 or Sue Watanabe at (310) 324-5415.