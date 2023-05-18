Brent Tetsuo Iwamoto was born on April 30, 1978, and unexpectedly passed away on April 9, 2023.

He is survived by his parents, Daniel and Ruby Iwamoto; his brother and sister-in-law, Ryan and Kathryn Iwamoto; his uncle and aunt, Gary and Gloria Yoshizumi; his aunt, Diane Iwamoto; and many cousins and friends.

Funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 27, at 3 p.m. at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th St., Gardena, Calif. A viewing will be held prior to the service, beginning at 2 p.m. Masks are required to attend the service. Casual or Hawaiian attire. No flowers or koden requested.

