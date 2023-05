George Toshio Tominaga was born in Menlo Park, Calif., on August 8, 1928. He passed away in San Pedro, Calif. on April 22, 2023. He is survived by daughters, JoAnn Y. Tominaga (Michael Nixon), Dr. Gail T. Tominaga (Eric Sandberg); son, Brian Y. Tominaga (Diane D. Tominaga); grandchildren, Davis Y. Tominaga, Brandon T. Tominaga, Lauren D. Tominaga and Kathryn S. Sandberg; sister, Alice E. Hamamoto; and brothers, Jim S. Tominaga and Wayne H. Tominaga.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at Green Hills Memorial Chapel in Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif.