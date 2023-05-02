March 5, 1938 – April 13, 2023

Chao Ming “John” Yen, a Taiwanese American, died peacefully in his sleep on April 13, 2023. John grew up in Taiwan, graduated from National Taiwan University, and then immigrated to the U.S. for graduate studies at UCLA. He met and married fellow grad student Janice Iwanaga. The time and place of the 1960s made a deep impact on John. Although his major was microbiology, John avidly read economic and political theory. He participated in Vietnam anti-war protests and continued to show his support for progressive movements all his life.

Chao Ming enjoyed traveling, reading, cooking, and visiting family. He attended community events such as the Los Angeles Day of Remembrance and went on the Manzanar Pilgrimage. He is survived by his wife, Janice; his daughter, Anne (Josh Pattenaude); and son, Norman (Yoko Kodaira); his two grandsons, Marcus and Noah; his sister, Mori Yen; and many caring nieces and nephews. He is missed and fondly remembered. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, May 6, at 11 a.m. at the Rose Hills Memorial Chapel Gardens-Lawn, 3888 Workman Mill Road, Whittier, CA 90601.