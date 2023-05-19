ALHAMBRA — Asian Americans Advancing Justice Southern California (AJSOCAL) will co-host a community dance celebrating unity on Saturday, May 20, at 3:30 p.m. at Lai Lai Balroom & Studio, 121 S. Garfield Ave., Alhambra.

This free event is a partnership with Brandon Tsay, the Lunar New Year hero who disarmed the Monterey Park mass shooter at his family’s dance studio. The Tsay family will co-host the afternoon of dance, food, and music that highlights the pride, strength and resilience of the AAPI community.

Title-sponsored by Los Angeles County Supervisor Hilda Solis, 1st District. The Panda Restaurant Group, Bopomofo Cafe, Phoenix Food Boutique, Yang’s Kitchen, Big Time Affairs, and Courtyard by Marriott are supporting as well.

Entertainment will include the vocal group Top Shelf, professional and amateur dances by Lai Lai instructors and students, and a professional ballroom show by Lai Lai instructors.

All community residents, AAPIs, allies, family and friends are encouraged to be there in solidarity.

To RSVP, click here.