Donald Michiaki Matsumoto, O.D., F.A.A.O, of Manhattan Beach, California, died April 2, 2023, at Torrance Memorial Hospital due to complications from cancer.

He was born on August 21, 1954, to Akira and Mary Matsumoto in Gardena, California.

Don attended UCLA, BA Economics 1972 and UC Berkeley, School of Optometry, Doctor of Optometry 1980, recipient Golden Retinoscope Award for best clinician.

He was married to Cynthia Miyasaki, and had one daughter, Grayson.

Don joined Pacific EyeCare in 1989 and became a partner in 1994. He was a fellow of the American Academy of Optometry, diplomate of American Board of Optometry, assistant professor of Southern California College of Optometry (OCLA Clinic), and medical director Vision Source. Don served on numerous committees, was chair of the Sponsorship Committee for the Los Angeles County Optometric Society and had been an active member of the Asian American Optometric Society (AAOS).

Don was known as the eternal Dodger fan. He collected bobble heads, baseballs, and even had two bleacher seats. In between exams, Don would listen to his transistor radio with Vinny calling out the plays. He said his life would not be complete until his team won the World Series again (2020). His friend Brian Ono helped Don compile a collection of Marvel memorabilia such as a Captain America shield, Thor’s hammer, Darth Vader and stormtrooper helmets, lightsaber, Millennium Falcon, and the Starship Enterprise.

Don will be greatly missed by his wife, Cynthia; daughter, Grayson; brothers, Eddie, Mickey; sister, Susan; and his nieces, nephews and numerous cousins.

Don’s Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441