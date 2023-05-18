The Japanese American Cultural & Community Center will hold its 42nd Anniversary Celebration & Awards Dinner on Thursday, June 22, in Little Tokyo.

Hirokazu Kosaka

Guests are invited to JACCC’s Isamu Noguchi Plaza for “YUME: Imagine the Possibilities.” The community is invited to join us for an evening as we imagine the possibilities and share our plans to ensure that JACCC continues to nurture and elevate Japanese and Japanese American arts and culture for many years to come – thus fulfilling the hopes and dreams (yume) of JACCC’s founders.

As part of the celebration, we will recognize the significant accomplishments of our honorees. The Terasaki Family Foundation and IW Group, Inc. will receive the Chairman’s Award in recognition of serving as exemplary role models through their philanthropic, social, and cultural activities benefiting the community at large.

For his continued excellence at JACCC, Master Artist-in-Residence Hirokazu Kosaka will receive the President’s Award.

Guests will enjoy an evening of alfresco dining, musical tributes, and a live auction. We will celebrate 42 years of promoting and presenting Japanese and Japanese American arts and culture through inclusive programs and authentic experiences and continuing to provide a vital place to build connections between people and cultures.

Dinner Co-Chairs Suzy Sasaki and Thomas Iino are looking forward to the event, remarking, “JACCC’s 42nd Anniversary Celebration & Awards Dinner will be a memorable evening under the stars.”

Additional information and updates are available at http://jaccc.org/events.