The Sansei Rockers will perform.

“Across Generations” is the theme of the Japanese American National Museum’s 2023 benefit, which will be held Saturday, May 13, at 6 p.m. at the InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, 900 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles.

The program will also be livestreamed on YouTube (no RSVP required): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oiZo0ffri8A

“Join us as we honor our rich history, engage future generations, and celebrate the stories of JANM’s supporters from across the nation, and across generations,” event organizers said. “The festivities include dinner in the elegant InterContinental Los Angeles Downtown, an online auction, and a program that pays tribute to JANM’s leaders and supporters who see and believe in the importance of the museum and its enduring role in our democratic society.

“Our vision and commitment have remained unwavering since our founding, and each new generation inspires us further to demonstrate our ongoing relevance in today’s world. The benefit program spotlights the stories of the museum’s leaders and supporers who transcend several generations and hail from across the nation.

“We are hopeful for the future as new generations engage with the museum to continue its vision toward a better world.”

Featured performers: The Sansei Rockers. This high-energy group features the Grammy Award–winning Royce Jones, three members of Somethin’ Else, two members of Society of Seven, and singer-songwriter Harold Payne.

Enter to win a 2023 Lexus RX 500h F Sport Performance. Thanks to the generous support of Lexus, funds raised will support JANM’s educational programming and outreach. The winner will be announced during the program. Enter now: https://www.janm.org/events/special/2023/benefit/lexus-drawing

Auction items include a framed Los Angeles Angels jersey signed by pitcher Shohei Ohtani.

JANM’s Bid For Education program, launched by the late U.S. Sen. Daniel K. Inouye, makes field trips to JANM possible for more than 12,000 primary and secondary school students and teachers every year. For more information: https://www.janm.org/events/special/2023/benefit/bid-for-education

Support JANM’s mission by taking part in the online auction. Preview an amazing selection of items from businesses nationwide, including unforgettable vacation experiences, exclusive culinary delights, limited-edition artwork, sports memorabilia, and much more. The auction went live on May 6 and bidding closes Sunday, May 14, at 1 p.m. Register here: https://e.givesmart.com/events/sfU/

For additional information: https://www.janm.org/events/special/2023/benefit