Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods became a crime scene in May 2022. (NBC Los Angeles)

SANTA ANA – A Nevada man has been charged with 98 counts of federal hate crimes and weapons and explosives offenses, including the murder of one person and attempted murder of 44 others, for his actions during the shooting and attempted bombing at the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church on May 15, 2022, the Justice Department announced May 11.

David Chou

David Chou, 69, of Las Vegas killed one person and attempted to kill 44 others using firearms and explosive devices that he carried inside the Irvine Taiwanese Presbyterian Church in Southern California, according to the indictment returned Wednesday by a federal grand jury in Santa Ana. In addition to the victim whom Chou fatally shot, five others were injured by gunfire. Chou allegedly acted because of the victims’ national origin and religion, and he intentionally obstructed the victims’ religious exercise.

Specifically, the indictment charges Chou with 98 violations of federal law:

• 45 counts of obstructing free exercise of religious beliefs by force, which resulted in the death of one person, included attempts to kill 44 others, and involved the use of a firearm and attempted use of explosives and fire;

• 45 counts of violating the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act by attacking the church congregants because of their actual or perceived Taiwanese national origin and Presbyterian faith;

• One count of attempting to damage or destroy a building used in interstate commerce by means of fire and explosives;

• One count of carrying explosives during the commission of a federal felony offense; and

• Six counts of using a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence.

An indictment is merely an accusation. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

If convicted, Chou faces a maximum penalty of death or life in prison without parole. He is currently in state custody pending state criminal charges.

The FBI Los Angeles Field Office, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Greg Scally of the Santa Ana Branch Office and Susan Har of the Public Corruption and Civil Rights Section and Special Litigation Counsel Michael J. Songer of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division’s Criminal Section are prosecuting the case.