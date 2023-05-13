Volunteers spruce up First Street during Little Tokyo Sparkle in May 2022. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

Little Tokyo Sparkle, also known as Nancy Kikuchi Volunteer Day, will take place on Saturday, May 20, from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Volunteers will gather in JACCC Plaza, 244 S. San Pedro St., before sweeping sidewalks, picking up trash, washing windows, and scraping off gum and stickers.

Participants are asked to bring their own hachimaki, gloves, hats and sunscreen. Light lunch will be provided.

For more information, email LittleTokyoSparkle@gmail.com or visit the new website at http://littletokyosparkle.com. Donations can be made to Little Tokyo Public Safety (federal tax ID: 95-4416163).