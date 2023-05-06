1952 – 2022

Mark was born to Frank S. Sasaki and Chiyoko Murayama in Chicago, Illinois on November 17, 1952. In 1954, the family moved back to Los Angeles, California. He went to schools in the Crenshaw area until the family moved to Monterey Park. He graduated from Alhambra High School in 1970. Mark earned a bachelor’s degree from California State University Los Angeles and started his own business, Mark’s Attorney Service. He enjoyed outdoor activities, such as surfing, fishing, bicycling, and in his final days, walking on the beach in Santa Monica. He is survived by his brother, Gregory Oka; sister-in-law, Irene Oka; nieces, Carrie Oka and Aileen Kiyomi Wong; nephew-in-law, Marcus Wong; and grand-nephews, Troy and Grant Wong. He has cousins in West Los Angeles, Cypress, and Chicago, Illinois.

Donations may be made in Mark’s memory to Parkinson’s Foundation.

Burial service will be held May 17 at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery.

www.fukuimortuary.com

(213) 626-0441