TORRANCE — The Greater L.A. Chapter of the Japanese American Citizens League will present a free in-person program, “A Boy Who Went for Broke: The Story of Pvt. 1st Class Ted Fujioka” on Sunday, May 21, at 1 p.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W. 182nd St., Torrance.

Darrell Kunitomi

Long after World War ll, letters from a Nisei soldier to his high school teacher were discovered. The letters found their way into his nephew’s hands, and they reveal a first-hand account of the first days of incarceration for the Fujioka family at the Santa Anita Racetrack horse stalls. The nephew, Darrell Kunitomi, will read a selection of the 1942 letters and tell his uncle’s story.

One example: “Can you imagine, they ration toilet paper to us. One roll to 4 persons – for two weeks! Golly, I wonder what will happen if we all get diarrhea or something.”

Kunitomi is The Los Angeles Times‘ company historian and tour guide/speaker, and a veteran there of 45 years of service. He has also performed and directed with the Grateful Crane Ensemble, and has many professional credits. He has worked with the Japanese American National Museum, Go For Broke, and East West Players; is a past member of the Manzanar Committee; and is a current board member of the Heart Mountain Foundation.

The event is co-sponsored by Faith UMC’s Social Action Committee

Masks optional. For more information, call the church at (310) 217-7000 or email Louise at greaterlajacl@gmail.com.