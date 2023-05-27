A public viewing for Masao Isago, 98-year-old El Monte, Calif.-born Nisei and veteran of WWII who peacefully passed away on May 19, 2023, in Santa Monica, will be held on Wednesday, May 31, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Kubota Mortuary, 911 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles 90015.

He is predeceased by his wife, Mary Isago; daughter, Debbie Moreno; brother, Hiroshi Isago; sister, Tomiko Matsuda. Masao is survived by his daughter, Carol Isago; son-in-law, Mike Moriarity; also survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

