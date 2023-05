Seiichi Taguchi, age 96, passed away May 3, 2023. Born in Los Angeles and raised in Japan, Seiichi lived a happy and full life quietly in East Los Angeles serving in the U.S. Marines Corps and as a grocer with his wife.

He is survived by his nephews, niece, and great-nieces.

Private family funeral service was held on Thursday, May 25, at Rose Hills Memorial Park, with Rev. Kenjo Igarashi of Sacramento Nichiren Buddhist Church officiating.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441