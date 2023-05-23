Mitsuko Kobashigawa, 89, Hawaii-born Nisei, resident of Montebello, passed away peacefully on March 10, 2023.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Kobashigawa, and her son, Dale Kobashigawa. She is survived by her loving family: son, Mark (Diane) Kobashigawa; grandchildren, Sean and Kim Kobashigawa; and daughter-in-law, Lesli Kobashigawa. She is also survived by many relatives here and in Hawaii. She was a sweet and caring individual who will be missed by all who knew her.

A private Celebration of Life service was held on Saturday, May 20, at Rose Hills Memorial Park.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441