A private service for the late Yuriko Inouye, who passed away on May 5, 2023, at the age of 84, was held on May 19, 2023, at Fukui Mortuary “Chapel in the Garden.”

A Peru-born resident of Monterey Park, she is survived by her husband, Yoneo Inouye, and her loving family: sons, Mark Inouye and Craig Inouye; and daughter, Leane (Delan) Sumimoto; grandchildren, Jerran, Miles and Kenzie Sumimoto. She is also survived by her sisters, Ivy Arashiro and Wendy Prestholt, nieces, nephews and many other family members.

