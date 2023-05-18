Kristina Reiko Cooper and Chiune Sugihara

The Lowell Milken Center for Music of American Jewish Experience presents Part 2 of its 2023 Music and Justice Series, “Righteousness and Bravery: A Concert for Sugihara,” on Thursday, May 18, from 8 to 9:30 p.m. at Royce Hall, 10745 Dickson Ct. on the UCLA campus.

The concert will feature Symphony No. 6 “Vessels of Light,” a major new work for cello, chorus, and orchestra by the acclaimed Soviet-born American composer Lera Auerbach. The work commemorates the heroism of Chiune Sugihara (1900-1986), a Japanese diplomat who clandestinely saved thousands of Jews during World War II from his post in Kaunas, Lithuania. This symphony is dedicated to Sugihara and to all those who risk everything to save others.

Featuring cello soloist Kristina Reiko Cooper with texts adapted from Yiddish poetry, the symphony receives its West Coast premiere at this concert, preceded by a performance of Schubert’s “Unfinished” Symphony.

With the UCLA Chamber Singers and UCLA Philharmonia, conducted by Neal Stulberg.

The event is free and open to the public. Seating is first come, first served. To register, go to https://schoolofmusic.ucla.edu/event/music-and-justice-part-two-righteousness-and-bravery/ and click “RSVP.”

Self-service parking is available at UCLA's Parking Structure 2 for events in Schoenberg Music Building and the Evelyn and Mo Ostin Music Center. Costs range from $1 for 20 minutes to $20 all day. For more information: https://transportation.ucla.edu/campus-parking