Veterans History Project photo by Shawn Miller

SANTA MONICA — The Library of Congress Veterans History Project is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month by collecting stories of AAPI veterans so that future generations can learn from their selfless service.

You can leave a lasting legacy by giving an oral history that will become part of the permament collection of the Library of Congress and made available to researchers worldwide.

There is no cost to participate and all veterans who tell their story will receive a copy to share with their family and friends. AAPI veterans are especially encouraged to participate; however, the event is open to all U.S. vets regardless of race or ethnicity.

The event will be held Friday and Saturday, May 19-20, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Santa Monica Public Library, 601 Santa Monica Blvd., Santa Monica.

To reserve your interview time, call (202) 707-1819, email Ahub@Loc.gov or visit https://tinyurl.com/SMvets.