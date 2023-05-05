Rafu Wire Service and Staff Reports

IRVINE — State Sen. Dave Min (D-Irvine), who is running for Congress, apologized Wednesday for getting arrested Tuesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol in Sacramento.

State Sen. Dave Min

The California Highway Patrol said that Min’s car was stopped after officers spotted his Toyota Camry driving on 9th Street north of S Street without headlights around 10:23 p.m. Officers followed him and saw him stop at a red light momentarily at 9th Street and Broadway before driving through the intersection while the light was still red.

He was arrested at Broadway and Riverside Boulevard. CHP said Min showed signs of being intoxicated, which a DUI investigation confirmed. He was booked into Sacramento County Jail and released the following morning.

“Last night I was cited for a misdemeanor for driving under the influence,” Min said in a statement posted on social media. “My decision to drive last night was irresponsible. I accept full responsibility and there is no excuse for my actions. To my family, constituents and supporters, I am so deeply sorry. I know I need to do better. I will not let this personal failure distract from our work in California and in Washington.”

Min, who was elected in 2020, represents the 37th Senate District, which includes Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Irvine, Laguna Beach, Laguna Woods, Lake Forest, Newport, Orange, Tustin, and Villa Park. He is the Senate vice chair of the California Asian American and Pacific Islander Legislative Caucus.

Min is running for the 47th Congressional District seat currently held by Democrat Katie Porter, who is seeking to succeed Democrat Dianne Feinstein in the U.S. Senate. Former Rep. Harley Rouda, a Democrat, was running for the same congressional seat but withdrew last month, citing major health issues.

Republican Scott Baugh, a former member of the State Assembly, is also running for the 47th District seat. He declined to comment about Min’s arrest.

Ben Petersen, spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, said in a statement, “Voters will rightfully question David Min’s judgment after this incident, but will California Democrats?”