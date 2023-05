Teruzo Tanida, Vista, California born Nisei passed away peacefully at his home in Culver City on May 5, 2023 at the age of 94. He is survived by his loving wife, Misako; son, Dennis; daughter, Joyce; sister, Katsuko Yamada; and by many nieces, nephews and other relatives in the U.S. and in Japan.

A private funeral service was held on May 26, 2023 at Los Angeles Hompa Hongwanji Buddhist Temple, with Rimban William Briones officiating.

