Tomio “Tome” Muranaka, 95-year-old Montebello-born Nisei, U.S. Army veteran, passed away peacefully on March 16, 2023 at Nikkei Senior Gardens in Arleta, Calif.

Raised on a flower farm, Tomio was incarcerated with his family in Rohwer, Ark. during World War II. He went to USC and became a pharmacist and was known for his kindness and willingness to help everyone. He was a natural athlete, and enjoyed playing golf, skiing, bowling, finishing the L.A. Marathon and summiting Mt. Whitney.

Together, with his beloved companion, Lois, they traveled the world, including Europe, China and Japan.

Predeceased by parents, Asa and Otogoro Muranaka; daughter, Elaine Rillamas; sister, Yoshiko (Sanaye “Poncho”) Kosaka; brother, Shig (Mits) Muranaka. He is survived by companion, Lois Morishita; sons, Craig and Neil Muranaka; daughter, Gwen Muranaka (Eric Hayashi); son-in-law, Keawe Rillamas; grandsons, Kenneth and Keawe Rillamas, Jr.; sister, Teri (Richard) Uyehara of Grand Junction, Colo.; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 20, at 10 a.m. at South Bay Community Church, 2549 W. 190th St., Torrance, CA 90504, with Pastor Gary Shiohama officiating. Family requests aloha or USC attire.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441