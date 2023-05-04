Our mom, Rulie Yamamoto, passed away on March 29, 2023. She was admitted to the hospital two days earlier and because she had recovered from her previous health challenges, we anticipated the same from her this time. However, as we watched her blood pressure slip lower and lower, it seemed that her body just said, “enough” and God called her home. As a parting gift, He orchestrated that her children and most of her grandchildren be present so she wasn’t alone. A service will be held at Green Hills Memorial Park on May 6, 2023, at 12:00 p.m.