Food booths at the 2019 GVJCI Matsuri. (J.K. YAMAMOTO/Rafu Shimpo)

The Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute’s Matsuri Fundraiser is back this year!

Matsuri has always been a festive time when GVJCI’s member organizations and supporters get together to volunteer, enjoy food, entertainment, games, community and so much more, all while raising funds to support the GVJCI.

The community can expect all of the traditional Matsuri offerings such as delicious food, fun games, mega matsuri raffle, plant sale, bingo, beer garden, crafts and white elephant sale, entertainment and martial arts demonstrations.

And don’t forget to bring your credit or debit card as the Matsuri will be cashless! We hope to see you there!

Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute, 1964 W. 162nd St., Gardena.

Free to attend. To donate or learn more, please call (310) 324-6611 or visit: www.jci-gardena.org/matsuri

GVJCI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit community center dedicated to serving the needs of the Nikkei (Japanese Americans and Japanese immigrants) and broader community of the South Bay through educational, cultural, social, and recreational programs.