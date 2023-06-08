Dr. Arthur A. Hansen read passages from and signed copies of his new book, “Manzanar Mosaic: Essays and Oral Histories from America’s First Concentration Camp,” on May 20 at the Nisei Veterans Memorial Hall of Gardena Valley Japanese Cultural Institute. Hansen, who is professor emeritus of history, founding director of the Japanese American Project of the Oral History Program and the Center for Oral and Public History and founding faculty member of the Asian American Studies Program at CSU Fullerton, is pictured signing a book for Valerie J. Matsumoto, professor of history and Asian American studies at UCLA and author of “City Girls: The Nisei Social World in Los Angeles, 1920-1950.” (MARIO GERSHOM REYES/Rafu Shimpo)