May 11, 1929 – May 8, 2023

The family of Glen Keiso Ishida is saddened to announce his passing on May 8, 2023, at the age of 93 years. Glen was born in Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii on May 11, 1929. After serving in the Army, he moved to California where he married and raised a family while residing in Los Angeles and, eventually, Gardena. He loved watching his grandkid’s sporting events, bowling with friends, and taking trips to Las Vegas. He was a good, kind-hearted man who was always ready to share a story with you. He will be remembered as a beloved grandfather, father, husband, brother, and friend to many.

Glen was preceded in death by his loving wife, Setsuko. He will be dearly missed by his children, Daryl (Terri) Ishida, Jo Ann (Craig) Kozawa and Carol Ann (David) Moriguchi; grandchildren: Cory, Kyle, Traci, Darin, and Dean; sisters: Amy Matsumoto and Jean Miyahira; and many nieces and nephews.

A private memorial service will be held on Monday, June 26 at 10 a.m. at Faith United Methodist Church, 2115 W 182nd St, Torrance, CA 90504. An interment will follow at Green Hills Memorial Park.

