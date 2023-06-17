Police are searching for a group of young men who are accused of committing a hate crime right next to UCLA.

University police said the attack happened in the 400 block of Gayley Avenue, just outside UCLA’s campus, before 1 a.m. on June 11.

University police say the victim was with her friends when the alleged suspects drove by the group and began hurling eggs at them and making derogatory remarks. The victim says one of the men allegedly yelled anti-Asian slurs at her while hitting her with several eggs. The victim declined any medical attention.

The primary suspect is described as a white man. Other suspects were described as three Asian men, two other white men and another man of an unknown race.

The young men were in a beige or gray Mercedes convertible. Police said “91E” is a possible partial license plate number of the suspects’ car.

In a statement, CAIR-LA Executive Director Hussam Ayloush said, “Acts of hatred and bigotry have no place in our society. We stand in solidarity with the victim and the Asian American community, and we call on law enforcement authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to identify and hold the perpetrators accountable for their reported actions.

“It is crucial for educational institutions, community leaders, and law enforcement agencies to work collaboratively to create a safe and inclusive environment for all students by promoting understanding, tolerance, and respect.”

Police are currently investigating the alleged hate crime and are asking anyone with information to step forward. Anyone that has information surrounding this case, or experienced a similar encounter, are asked to contact UCPD at (310) 825-9371.