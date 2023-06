Private grave site memorial services for the late Mr. Henry Kawasaki, 95-year-old, Arizona-born resident of Long Beach, who passed away on May 28, 2023, were held on June 17 at Green Hills Memorial Park, officiated by Rev. Jonathan Nomachi.

He is survived by wife, Hiroko Kawasaki; son, David Katsuhiko (Ami Nae) Kawasaki; siblings, Teruko Joanne Masada and Mitchell (Jane) Kawasaki of Colorado; nephews, Hiroshi and Kiyoshi (Iris) Watanabe, and Marvin Masada; niece, Karen Masada; also survived by other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441