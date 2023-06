Franklin Mitsuo Miyamoto, 89-year-old, Hawaii-born Nisei, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2023, in Rosemead, Calif. No services will be held at this time.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Miyamoto; sons, Ronald (Elaine) and David Miyamoto; granddaughter, Jessica Miyamoto of Oakland, Calif.; grandsons, Tyler Miyamoto and Nicholas Miyamoto of Honolulu, Hawaii; brother, Seizo Miyamoto; also survived by other nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449