Joji Shimabukuro (95), born on October 24, 1927, in Maui, Hawaii, a long-term resident of Norwalk, passed away peacefully at his residence on May 12, 2023.

He is survived by his daughters, Wanda Nomura and Avis Fossett; son, Miles Shimabukuro; grandchildren, Zeb Nomura, Kellen Prost, Chiemi Larsen, Emily McMurray, Diana Peterson, David Fossett, Kimi Herrera, Andrew Fossett, Richard Fossett, Annie Otteson, Keli Fossett, and Brian Fossett.

He is also survived by many nephews and nieces.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441