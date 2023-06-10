Herbert Tadashi Ishii was born on May 15, 1942, in Ewa, Hawaii and passed away peacefully on May 02, 2023, at his residence in Gardena, Calif.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sachi Ishii; son, Bert Ishii; daughters, Wendy (Danny) Schmerbauch and Kelly Arai; grandson, Dillon Arai; granddaughters, Jordan and Taylor Schmerbauch, Ashlyn Arai; brother, Steven (Linda) Ishii; sister, Pauline (Harry) Kamisato.

A memorial service will be held at Torrance Moose Lodge at 1020 Satori Ave., Torrance, Calif., on Saturday, June 24, 2023, from 1 p.m.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441