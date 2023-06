Funeral services for the late Kenji Frank Uyetake, 78-year-old, Arkansas-born, resident of Seal Beach, who passed away peacefully on May 22, 2023, will be held on Friday, June 9, 11 a.m. at Gardena Buddhist Church, 1517 W. 166th St., Gardena, Calif.

He is survived by his loving family: wife, Pam Sasuga; sons, Kenny (Amanda) Uyetake and Joey Uyetake; sister, Sue Miyazaki; he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441