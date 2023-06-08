GKIDS presents “Kiki’s Delivery Service” (1989) at selected theaters as part of Studio Ghibli Fest 2023.

Showtimes: Sunday, June 11, at 4 and 7 p.m. (dubbed); Monday, June 12, at 7 p.m. (subtitled); Wednesday, June 14, at 7 p.m. (subtitled).

Celebrate this beloved coming-of-age story from the legendary Studio Ghibli, creators of “Spirited Away,” and Academy Award-winning director Hayao Miyazaki, about a resourceful young witch who uses her broom to create a delivery service, only to lose her gift of flight in a moment of self-doubt.

It is a tradition for all young witches to leave their families on the night of a full moon and fly off into the wide world to learn their craft. When that night comes for Kiki, she embarks on her new journey with her sarcastic black cat, Jiji, landing the next morning in a seaside village, where her unique skills make her an instant sensation. Don’t miss this delightfully imaginative and timeless story of a young girl finding her way in the world.

The English dub features the voices of Kirsten Dunst, Janeane Garofalo, Phil Hartman, and Debbie Reynolds.

For theater locations and to purchase tickets, go to: https://www.fathomevents.com/events/Kikis-Delivery-Service-Studio-Ghibli-Fest-2023

Upcoming: “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind” on Sunday, July 9, and Tuesday, July 11; “Castle in the Sky” on Monday, July 10, and Wednesday, July 12; “Princess Mononoke” from Saturday, Aug. 5, to Wednesday, Aug. 9; “Porco Rosso” on Sunday, Aug. 20, and Tuesday, Aug. 22; “The Wind Rises” (10th anniversary) on Monday, Aug. 21, and Wednesday, Aug. 23; “Howl’s Moving Castle” from Saturday, Sept. 23, to Wednesday, Sept. 27.