WEST COVINA — “No No Girl” will be screened on Saturday, June 10, at 1 p.m. at the East San Gabriel Valley Japanese Community Center, 1203 W. Puente Ave., West Covina.

Q&A with the writer and director, Paul Daisuke Goodman, and cast members will follow the screening.

“No No Girl” is a humorous and heartfelt story that explores how the scars of the incarceration of Japanese Americans during World War II are passed down through the generations. The cast includes Mika Dyo, Chris Tashima, Jyl Kaneshiro, Scott Keiji Takeda, Kurt Kanazawa, Gary Murakami and Ken Narasaki.

“It’s because of communities like this that our story has been screening all over the country since our release in August of 2022,” said Goodman. “The ESGVJCC has been a huge supporter of our productions and, personally, of my growth as a fourth-generation Japanese American and a cancer survivor.

“They sponsored me, and my sibling Laurie, on a study abroad program to Japan when I was in college. I spent a month with a host family and was able to feel like I was having a real immersive experience in the country where my not-too-distant ancestors had lived.

“Years later, they would also host bone marrow drives to help me find a match when my cancer relapsed and I was searching for that one person who would be able to give me the safest transplant option.

“I am so grateful to have the ESGVJCC in my life and to share this film with them, after all we’ve been through together, is nothing short of a dream.”

Tickets are $15. For more information, call (626) 960-2566 or go to https://www.eighteastproductions.com/screenings.