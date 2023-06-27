The LAPD released this photo of the suspect’s knife.

Rafu Wire Service and Staff Reports

A homeless man is in stable condition at a hospital, suffering from at least one gunshot wound after he allegedly refused officers’ commands to drop a knife they say he had been threatening patrons with at a hotel Sunday morning in Little Tokyo.

The shooting occurred at 3:48 a.m. at the Miyako Hotel on 328 E. First St., the LAPD’s Central Division reported. Police said they received a call about a “man with a knife threatening staff” at about 3:30 a.m.

“When the officers arrived they saw a man with a knife in the lobby,” according to an LAPD statement. “They gave him commands to drop the knife. The suspect failed to obey the officers’ commands, he advanced towards the officers and an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

Paramedics rushed the suspect, described as a white male in his 30s, to a hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

One of the approximately 300 guests at the hotel told KTLA5 News, “[Around] 3:30 in the morning, I heard a lot of cop cars and ambulances. I got up at 5, came down the elevator to get out of town, and there was blood all over the floor.”

No officers, hotel employees or guests were injured. Police credited the hotel staff with taking quick action by notifying the LAPD.

First Street was closed between Central Avenue and San Pedro/Judge John Aiso Street, preventing access to businesses on that block, until 10:50 a.m.