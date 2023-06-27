The Southeast Japanese School and Community Center in Norwalk held its 60th annual Cultural Festival and Ondo on June 10 and 11.
The event featured games for kids and bingo for adults; food, including udon, sushi, corn on the cob, teriyaki chicken, Okinawan dango, wonton, and shave ice; judo and kendo demonstrations; ukulele and koto music; hula dancing; drumming by Hikari Taiko; performances by gakuen students; an ikebana exhibit; a karaoke open mic; a silent auction; a raffle; a white elephant sale; and ondo dancing.