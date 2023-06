Franklin High School utility infielder Joshua Nishinaka (pictured) has been selected to the CIF Los Angeles City Section 2023 Baseball All-City first team.

This season, he batted .377 in 20 games for the Panthers, according to his stats on MaxPreps, as Franklin advanced all the way to the City Section Div. II final.

Nishinaka was also a valuable part of the pitching rotation, with an ERA of only 2.06 over his four seasons.