LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha will hold its 34th annual Obon Festival on Saturday, June 24, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Ed W. Clark High School, 4300 W. Sirius Ave.

During Bon Odori, dancers in traditional clothing will perform dances that tell stories of past and present.

Donate to receive a personalized lantern to be displayed at Obon.

Entertainment will be provided by Las Vegas Kaminari Taiko, jazz singer Rita Lim, Las Vegas Okinawan Club and Tahitian dancers Rau Tama Nui.

Bento boxes, plate lunches, sushi, desserts and shaved ice will be available.

There will be an ikebana display and a craft fair featuring kawaii art, clothing, housewares, anime, jewelry, and more.

Silent auction bids will be taken online and in-person.

Raffle prizes include up to $2,000 in cash and certificates for various restaurants.

Las Vegas Buddhist Sangha, which has been serving the local community since 1984, is affiliated with Buddhist Churches of America, the oldest Buddhist organization in North America, which is a part of the global following of the Hongwangi (Temple of the Primal Vow) School, the largest traditional Buddhist sect in Japan.

For more information, go to www.lasvegasbuddhist.org.