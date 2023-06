A graveside service for Masami Matsumoto, 89-year-old, Santa Barbara-born Nisei and an Army veteran, who passed away on June 1, 2023, in San Diego, will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Rose Hills Memorial Park, 3888 S. Workman Mill Rd., Whittier, CA 90601.

He is survived by his son, Masahiko Mas Matsumoto of Pasadena, Calif., and daughter, Sandra Sayuri Matsumoto of San Diego, Calif.

www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449