Masao Dickie Uno, 72 years old, California-born, resident of Boyle Heights, passed away peacefully on June 15, 2023. Viewing will be held on Thursday, June 29, from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at Fukui Mortuary, 707 E. Temple St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. Funeral services will be private.

Predeceased by parents, Masaharu and Toyoko Uno, and brother, Bobby Uno. He is survived by his cousins.

Casual or aloha attire is preferred.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fukui Mortuary.

www.fukuimortuary.com (213) 626-0441